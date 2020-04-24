Happy Raptor Distilling Now Producing Hand Sanitizer

New Orleans’ newest distillery is prioritizing community outreach efforts through production of hand sanitizer, donations, and resources

NEW ORLEANS (press release) —Happy Raptor Distilling, LLC has joined the ranks of local distilleries to produce hand sanitizer and provide essential services to our community in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Opening its doors in time for the first uptown Mardi Gras parades on Feb. 14, Happy Raptor (located at 1512 Carondelet Street) only celebrated one month in business before the stay-at-home mandate was issued in Orleans parish. Aptly labeled “Go Away Covid”, the distillery’s hand sanitizer marks an important cornerstone in its efforts to give back to the community during COVID-19.

Over the last month, Happy Raptor has reached deep into its services to provide aid to the community. It will donate 100% of its tips during the shutdown and, once the tasting room re-opens, from tours throughout the remainder of 2020 to local nonprofits assisting those most impacted by this disaster. In addition to major discounts on products and services for community members on the front lines, the distillery is also considering how it can help fellow local businesses recover after the shutdown.

“Our event space is totally free for nonprofit organizations. It has been from day one, but we never got a chance to use it!” says co-founder and chief brand officer Meagen Moreland-Taliancich. “We would never exist without our community and the support of other local businesses. In a time when we’re all worried about the impact of cancelling so many events and fundraisers, I hope we’re able to help nonprofits recoup crucial funds to assist our community, if even in this small way.”

Like many small distilleries around the country, the effort to adapt production to hand sanitizer was significant.

“Six months ago, no one considered if their still should be equipped to produce hand sanitizer,” says co-founder and chief operating officer Peter Rivera, “Our still is designed for a lower-proof, flavorful Caribbean rum that didn’t initially comply with federal guidelines. Over time, we managed to quickly undergo research, acquire resources and ingredients, and guidelines were adjusted to make it easier for more distilleries to participate in the process. We’re very lucky to be open and in a position to assist with this monumental effort.”

Happy Raptor’s hand sanitizer is FDA-approved for both consumer and healthcare professionals. It is currently offered in sixteen-ounce bottles available for pick-up in the tasting room. Pick-up appointments are available Monday through Saturday (3PM-7PM) and should be made in advance at www.happyraptor.com. There is a limit of two per customer in the tasting room, but bulk orders and shipment are available upon request. More information is available online.

Happy Raptor’s mission is to produce premium rum inspired by our community, our culture, and the things that bring us joy. Its signature line – known as 504Rum – includes a variety of infused rums made in the Caribbean tradition of rhum arrange, in which a hearty white rum infuses with citrus, botanicals, and spices over several weeks. Happy Raptor’s tasting room is offering 32 ounce ready-to-serve cocktails and bottles of rum for pick-up in its tasting room. For regular updates, follow Happy Raptor Distilling (@504Rum) on Facebook and Instagram.





