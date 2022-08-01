While leading a healthy lifestyle filled with proper nutrition, regular exercise and quality sleep are indispensable when maintaining health and preventing illness, life tends to throw curveballs that warrant a little extra help. Even the healthiest people eventually have to face the challenges that aging brings, underlining the importance of knowing what senior living and care resources are at their disposal. For some, purchasing insurance and liability coverage for every foreseeable scenario is just the peace of mind they require. If legal problems should arise, being able to call a trusted firm for sound legal advice and representation can make an otherwise overwhelming process manageable. These benefits and resources are essential to preparing for the twists, turns and natural stages of life.

Senior Living & Care

Home Instead Senior Care

Seeing the signs of an aging parent who needs help can be overwhelming, but Home Instead Senior Care ensures caring for older loved ones isn’t a struggle. From help around the house to advanced Alzheimer’s care, Home Instead CAREGivers enhance the lives of aging adults and their families by working to help keep seniors safe at home. With sincere passion, CAREGivers are dedicated to helping make a difference in seniors’ lives.

A local franchise owned by New Orleans native Lisa Rabito, Home Instead offers the added benefit of staff who understand New Orleans’ culture. CAREGivers provide non-medical support services like meal preparation, transportation, personal care, medication reminders, and more, while working in tandem when needed with healthcare providers and hospice. CAREGivers are available from 20 hours a week to 24 hours a day. Aging adults no longer in the home can request Home Instead services at the retirement community or nursing facility where they reside.

For more information, visit homeinstead.com/339 or call 504-455-4911.

Oak Park Village at Hammond

Oak Park Village at Hammond is a small, boutique-style assisted living and memory care community conveniently located in a quiet, country setting in Hammond. Situated among giant oak trees and beautiful landscaping, Oak Park Village’s enclosed courtyards are the perfect place to relax. Meanwhile, its large town square is a great place for socializing, grabbing a coffee, and meeting up with friends and family.

The Oak Park Village Life Enrichment Program boasts many activities and local outings that keep residents active and engaged. With daily spiritual, social, physical, and intellectual activities, the community curates its offerings based on the desires of each resident.

The dining experience at Oak Park Village includes three from-scratch meals a day, plus snacks. Meals are served restaurant-style in the dining room from a variety of menus.

Meanwhile, iN2L’s content-driven engagement technology brings the joy of connection to the Oak Park Village community. This easy-to-use technology features immersive content experiences, including playing games, exercising, listening to music, making video calls, and more. To learn more or make an appointment, call 985-345-8787.

Home Care Solutions

Home Care Solutions is a locally owned and operated company specializing in compassionate in-home sitting services, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Care as well as Aging Life Care Management™ services to help your elderly loved ones extend their independence at home.

“Our mission is to help our clients age in place gracefully while maintaining as much independence as possible,” says Rachel Palmer, Business Development Coordinator. “In spite of current staffing shortages affecting the healthcare industry, we remain well-equipped with a dedicated team of highly-trained caregivers who collaborate closely with families to provide them peace of mind.”

Caregivers are carefully matched to meet your loved one’s needs and personality, and their familiarity with local resources saves you time and often saves you money while their compassionate understanding of the aging process relieves you of unnecessary distress. For more information, call 504-828-0900 or visit homecareneworleans.com.

Poydras Home

With its ongoing expansion, Poydras Home will soon become Louisiana’s first Green House® Project community—this revolutionary care approach is focused on the fundamental principle that each resident should be the central decision maker in his or her daily life. With this expansion and transformation, Poydras Home will offer two new buildings with three homes each. The Green House model groups a smaller number of residents sharing each house led by dedicated Care Partners highly trained to make each day meaningful. This smaller community setup within the larger community has the added benefit of limiting COVID exposure.

Homes will feature open floor plans and increased access to Poydras Home’s beautiful grounds. Poydras Home’s Historic House will be rebuilt as the Center for Healthy Living, where all residents will enjoy yoga, a therapy gym, a library, meditative space and more. Poydras Home is pleased to be working with Eskew Dumez Ripple architects to ensure the structural changes will be progressive and rooted in established, aesthetic traditions.

For more information on Poydras Home’s services, visit poydrashome.com.

The Peristyle at Bucktown

Located at 1443 Seminole Avenue in the heart of Bucktown, the Peristyle at Bucktown is the newest of the Peristyle Homes located just one block from Lake Pontchartrain. Peristyle Residences offer Residential Assisted Living and Memory Care in the comfort of luxurious, intimate homes complete with private bedrooms. At The Peristyle at Bucktown, the best of both worlds is at your fingertips. The Peristyle at Bucktown offers senior care services in a true residence that larger assisted living communities can emulate, but never truly compare. Peristyle Residences prides themselves in providing the highest level of care, comfort and compassion to seniors, offering peace of mind to their loved ones.

The Peristyle at Bucktown is specifically designed and built for people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia and is now accepting priority reservations. Schedule a tour today at peristyleresidences.com or by calling 504-285-5188.

Legal Resources

Chehardy Sherman Williams

A firm built upon The Power of More, Chehardy Sherman Williams has been fueled by its ability to offer unparalleled strength, support, and personalized service since 1989. Chehardy Sherman Williams provides every client the same accessible, reliable, and dedicated approach to solving legal issues by providing legal services in over ten practice areas to corporations, individuals, small businesses, and families.

Chehardy Sherman Williams attorneys are experts in providing comprehensive legal services to a range of healthcare clients, including providers, specialty hospitals, group practices, healthcare facilities, medical staff, pharmacies, and more.

Understanding the overwhelming nature of any legal matter, the Chehardy Sherman Williams team is committed to walking clients through every step of the process. The firm’s skilled attorneys prioritize open and honest communication to establish a trusted client-attorney relationship and provide superior legal counsel.

To learn how Chehardy Sherman Williams can do more for you, visit chehardy.com.

Coverage and Benefits

LHA Trust Funds

For more than 45 years, hospitals, healthcare facilities and physician practices have relied upon the Louisiana Hospital Association (LHA) Trust Funds for medical professional liability, general liability, workers’ compensation and cyber liability coverage. This team of risk experts offers proactive patient safety and workplace safety programs, quality initiatives, risk management services and regulatory guidance to assist in minimizing exposures.

Designed for the unique needs of Louisiana’s healthcare providers, the cornerstones of LHA Trust Fund’s affordable coverage include on-site risk assessments, education, early intervention on potential claims, and an aggressive defense. As part of its commitment to helping its members thrive, LHA Trust Funds has made more than $4.5 million in grant funding available to support members’ patient and employee safety programs.

Learn more about how LHA Trust Funds can help keep your patients and employees safe while saving you money—call Vice President of Business Development Kathy Terry at 225-368-3828 or email kathyterry@lhatrustfunds.com. For more information, visit lhatrustfunds.com.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is devoted to its mission to improve the health and lives of Louisianians. August is National Immunization Awareness Month. Children need immunizations from infancy through college. Adults need routine vaccines for shingles, pneumonia, meningitis, tetanus and other conditions, too. Schedule a checkup with your health care provider to make sure you’re up to date on any immunizations, screenings or tests you should have. That’s especially important if it’s been more than a year since your last checkup.

Remember that the COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for anyone six months and older, and it’s covered at $0. Anyone age 5 and older who had the COVID-19 vaccine should get a booster shot, too. How many boosters you need and when you should have them depends on your age and health history, so ask your provider for guidance.

ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine for more information.