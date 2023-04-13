NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Heli Co. is offering the ultimate adventure in New Orleans to benefit one of the city’s most important organizations, Son of a Saint! Explore Nola from new heights with exhilarating helicopter rides.

During this limited-time event, not only will customers be treated to an unforgettable experience and feel the rush of soaring hundreds of feet above the shores of Lake Pontchartrain for only $25 per person, but they will also be supporting the Greater New Orleans community. Heli Co. will proudly donate 10% of its “Son of a Saint Flights” sales proceeds to Son of a Saint, the New Orleans-based youth development nonprofit dedicated to mentorship and transforming the lives of fatherless boys.

Heli Co. will be offering three (3) different flight options for the Son of a Saint Flights event experience, including a two-mile ride for $25 per person, a five-mile ride for $49 per person, and a 10-mile ride for $78 per person.

Son of a Saint Flights Summary:

One Weekend Only: April 21 – 23

$25 Helicopter Rides

10% of all Flights Donated to Son of a Saint

Limited Availability

WHERE:

8221 Lloyd Stearman Dr.

New Orleans, LA 70126