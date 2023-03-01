NEW ORLEANS (press release) – When Chef Sophina Uong and partner William “Wildcat” Greenwell first opened Mister Mao in July 2021, the duo served up both a static menu of eclectic globally-inspired cuisine, along with an ever-changing selection of dim sum-style dishes served from roving carts. A surge in COVID prompted the couple to retire those carts, until now. Beginning Thursday, March 9, “Here Comes the Chuck Wagon” returns, featuring a rotating roster of tiny plates that will make their way through the Mister Mao dining room from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays – Mondays and 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for Sunday Brunch.

Created by New Orleans designer Workhaus, the new carts are custom designed and fabricated blue metal three-tier rolling carts with die-cut details. “I wanted to create something that allows us to show our customers the fun dishes we come up with on a whim. Whether you’re coming for cocktails and bites or are a family that wants to make an early dinner out tempting small plates, the cart offers something for everyone. I loved working with Eric at Workhaus and thrilled how they came out. They’re fun and quirky, just like us,” says Uong.

Priced from $8 – $12, selections from “Here Comes the Chuck Wagon” will change daily but will include dishes like Filipino Chicken Lumpia with sweet + sour Wildcat juice; Covey Rise Sugar Snaps with sesame yum Workhouse sauce; Crispy Popcorn Shrimp with honey milk mayo, pumpkin seed, arbol chile; Pork Siu Mai with leek + ginger; Pan Fried Shrimp Ugly Dumplings with tamari + chile oil vinaigrette; Naked Bill’s Huli Hula Meatballs; Bright Side Oysters and Meat on Tiny Sticks – garlic yogurt + cucumber pickles. Many of the cart offerings are gluten free.