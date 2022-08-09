NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music is the signature music education program at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. Students ages 8-18 are invited to apply.

Auditions for the fall session will be on Saturday, August 27, between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Each audition will last approximately 10 minutes.

For more information about the Heritage School and HSM Beginners weekly schedule and curriculum, please click here.

Learn more and apply for auditions here.