Highlighting Local Fashion Designers

With Carnival rapidly approaching, ‘tis the season to dress and costume with wild abandon. Whether you’re seeking a couture ball gown or a sparkly leotard to wear with your marching krewe, you can find a local maker to bring your vision to life. But, beyond Mardi Gras, many of these same makers are busy working year-round as traditional fashion designers. This Thursday, New Orleans Independent Fashion will put on its first runway show since 2019. The event will highlight 12 independent local designers in a full runway show.

Melissa Clark of EKS, a cheeky lingerie brand, is this year’s event organizer. Clark says, “The show sets out to bring the community together in support of fashion, art and diversity.” She adds, “The Hotel Peter and Paul has graciously allowed us to use their community event space and students and volunteers from Paris Parker are helping with hair and makeup.”

She even received casting help from local agencies like FT 45 and Chic Nouvelle along with set & lighting design by Omega Lighting and Kaz Mir. Clark offers, “We really want this event to showcase the outstanding fashion talent right here in New Orleans, beyond the typical Mardi Gras flair, although we love that too.”

Part of the reason for putting this show together is that it’s incredibly costly for designers to own a stand-alone boutique. “This show gives folks a chance to view our garments in person and potentially grow our direct-to-consumer creations.”

Another local designer, Vanshawn Branch will show off his menswear brand, Kayie at the show. Branch says, “I was drawn to this forum specifically because of the collective focus on human rights and social justice.” Vanshawn is an artist in residence at The Salon at Canal Place and recently presented pieces at Luna Fete. He plans to offer sewing classes soon for the next generation of makers out there as well.

To support Vanshawn and the other talented designers in this Thursday’s show, you can purchase tickets right here!

Photo from ESK

Event Info:

When: Thu, January 12, 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. CST

Where: Hotel Peter and Paul, 2317 Burgundy St.

Who: New Orleans Independent Fashion

Including: Kayie by Vanshawn Branch, Altar New Orleans + Second Line Jewels, Howlpop , Paige Mcrae, Corinne Margaret Fiber, Xo Boyfriend, Saint Michele, 3MINC, EKS, Birdies KC + Fanum Fauna, Ivana Louvar, House of Calamity

Shopping Events & Specials:

Jan. 11-12- Unreserved Auction online at Neal Auction

January – Audubon Dermatology offers 20% off of Radiesse when used for the body

Ongoing – Hemline Semi Annual Sale- Up to 75% off select items (limited time)

Ongoing – Joseph Semi Annual Sale (limited time)