Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana Excelencia Gala

Independence Day was among the many things to celebrate at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana’s Excelencia Gala on Sept. 16.

The event was also a kick-off for Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and a time to honor outstanding individuals and corporations for achievements, leadership, inspiration and active engagement with the Hispanic community.

Honorees included JPMorgan Chase, Corporate Partner, accepted by George Acevedo; Tito’s Ceviche and Pisco, Small Business of the Year, accepted by owners Tatiana and Juan Lock; Lisa Ochomogo, Young Professional; Telemundo/KGLA 1540, President’s Choice, accepted by Ernesto Schweikert, president and CEO; and United Way of Southeast Louisiana, Community Partner, accepted by Michael Williams and the United Way team. The United Way also surprised the chamber with a $25,000 grant. In addition to recognizing leaders in the community, this fundraising event is important to the chamber’s success in helping advance its mission. Funds help provide essential programs and services to further Hispanic equity and inclusion, and in turn economic development.

Some of these programs include capacity building and educational workshops; procurement and networking opportunities; digital and financial literacy; trade-related symposiums; and workforce and technical assistance through its Bilingual Workforce Training and Business Development Center.

Held at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans Hotel, Chef Aarón Sánchez was the gala’s honorary chair.

Fun Fact: Attendees were treated with a special tango show by Ector and Christine.

