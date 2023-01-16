NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In celebration of the 150th anniversary of the arrival of renowned French Impressionist Master, Edgar Degas to Louisiana, The Degas House in New Orleans owner David Villarrubia is pleased to announce a year of upcoming celebrations and events, including opening for weekday Creole Breakfasts and weekend Brunches. Locals and visitors are invited to begin the year of celebration as the 2022 Mardi Gras Season begins.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently visited The Degas House during his historic visit to the U.S. in early December which initiated upcoming festivities. This month marks the 30th anniversary Villarrubia visited, purchased and began restoration efforts on the historic property. He invested three decades of friendships and research to create a nationally top-rated award winning event and wedding venue, Boutique Bed and Breakfast and has received international attention and is highly rated as a historic landmark.

The Degas House has been recognized and awarded honors by the U.S. and French Governments, and various cultural organizations. A French Cultural Center is in the planning stages nearby.

Guests will find dining where Degas created 18 of his most important works. President Macron recently paid tribute to the rich French Heritage of The Degas House during conversations with Villarrubia expressing the French President’s reverence to the fact that this landmark is only one of two “Maisons des Illustres” (House of the Illustrious) in the U.S. and the only one open to the public welcoming visitors under the French flag.

Beginning on Saturday, Jan. 14, weekday Creole Breakfast is served from 8a.m. to 10a.m. for locals and visitors alike.

On Saturdays and Sundays, a delectable five course Creole Brunch will be served from 10a.m. until 2p.m. , the last seating, with champagne, Mimosas, Bloody Mary and cocktails are also available.

On Monday, Jan. 16, Creole Brunch will be served by reservation due to state and federal holiday honoring Rev. Martin Luther King.

Reservations are being accepted for the 2023 Ladies “Galantine’s Day” Brunches on Saturday and Sunday, February 11-12, 2023 with multiple seatings in the parlors and courtyard between 10a.m. until 3p.m.

Special menus have been prepared for couples celebrating Valentine’s Day from February 10 – 15, 2022, which can include boutique Bed and Breakfast accommodations.

Advanced reservations for breakfast, brunch, and tours are recommended, walk ups welcomed. To reserve email info@degashouse.com , by visiting The Degas House or by phone (504) 821-5009.

Morning menu selections include Belgium waffles, French toast, omelets, fresh local fruit, bacon and sausage as well as a variety of homemade chef prepared family recipes. Guests may dine inside one of the historic home’s large beautifully appointed parlors or outside on the shaded brick courtyard.

Just prior to President Macron’s visit, the first by a French President to the U.S. in over 45 years, the newly restored Library was completed and is open for champagne, wine tastings and other gatherings, unless reserved for private events.

Engagement parties, bridal and wedding day luncheons, rehearsal dinners, corporate and cultural events are held often as the space accommodates up 600 in indoor and outdoor spaces.

A new calendar of events is planned including artists and fashion pop up during this year and can be found on social media on Facebook and Instagram.

The Degas House, Museum and Foundation is filled with art and treasures documenting the impact the artist had on the French Impressionist Movement, and Louisiana’s rejuvenating impact on the artist during his extended residency beginning in 1872 to the birthplace of his Creole mother and grandmother after serving in the Franco Prussian War. Degas was badly in need of a respite from war. His studio and home were located at 2306 Esplanade Avenue, circa 1854. Today, tours of the residence are offered by his great-grandniece.

The newly opened Library features ornate Louis XIV mirrors, French crystal chandelier and handcrafted wood features. This new intimate space was completed just before President Macron’s visit. While there, TF1, representing TV France and international journalists conducted interviews in the home.

The Presidential entourage chose the location because of the 30 years of longstanding relationships Chevalier and Founder David Villarrubia has maintained with the French. As an international pilot, Villarrubia traversed the Atlantic on his quest to promote cultural connections between Louisiana and France, and research historical accounts of Degas’ life. He founded and completely renovated both houses on site, celebrating 27 years being of being open to the public.

Villarrubia says welcoming out of town visitors and neighbors to enjoy coffee, breakfast and brunch or afternoon cocktails creates natural and robust conversations that starts over art and Franco-Louisiana history, and quickly become entwined in the history and hospitality of home tour and dining experience that creates new friendships.

“The French Impressionist Movement is represented here by Degas’ accomplishments in 1872-73, and to the arts community now 150 years later,” said Villarrubia.

“The true significance of the Degas’ New Orleans visit is his change of style reflected in his declaration of discovering ‘better art’ in his own words, that demonstrates an evolution from formal portraiture to a more spontaneous style of art, marking the beginning of the French Impressionist Movement of 1874, and after,”added Villarrubia.

“The history of this home fosters a very friendly exchange of ideas, stories, memories shared by our guests of the hotel, locals who frequent with family or friends and those preserving the French legacy.”

