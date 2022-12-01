Holiday Happenings

Palm & Pine is offering a number of new guest experiences for the holidays. First up, the restaurant is offering a three-course lunch extravaganza on Dec. 16 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.. Enjoy a prix-fixe lunch along with holiday cocktails from Kimberly Patton-Bragg. Palm & Pine also is hosting its third annual Tamale Fest Dec. 21-23 with two types of tamales (available by the dozen, either hot or chilled). During the festival, coquito, a pre-batched coconut-based alcoholic beverage, will be available for pickup as a convenient option for holiday entertaining. And on New Year’s Eve, Palm & Pine will be serving a multi-course, prix-fixe menu from 5:30-11 p.m. 308 N. Rampart St., 814-6200, palmandpinenola.com

Meanwhile, Criollo—the gorgeous restaurant located within the Hotel Monteleone—has several offerings that are perfect for the holidays. For example, guests can enjoy Taittinger Champagne for $39 per bottle during its jazz brunches on Saturdays and Sundays. The restaurant also is offering Kaluga and Oscietra caviar during brunch and lunch. To really get in the spirit, visit Criollo for $1 martinis during lunch on Thursdays and Fridays. There’s also a seasonal five-course prix-fixe dinner available Thursdays through Mondays. And during December, Criollo also will offer a Réveillon food and cocktail menu. 214 Royal St., 681-4444, criollonola.com

Private Parties

Head to The Chloe during Saints games to enjoy a private party for six to 15 guests. The Game Day Food Package ($45 per person) includes chips, a fried chicken sandwich setup (white bread, pickles and sauces), wedge salads, cheese fries and an assortment of cookies. Meanwhile, the Game Day Drink Package ($25 per person) includes a cocktail pitcher and a bucket of beer. Items also can be added à la carte. 4125 St. Charles Ave., 541-5500, thechloenola.com

Tacos, Please!

Rock-n-Taco has opened in the Central Business District, offering a bevy of tacos, burritos and fajitas, plus salads, burgers and specials like prime steaks and lobster tails. Try the carnitas tacos, made with pork shoulder stewed in orange citrus juice, roasted garlic, Mexican cinnamon, salsa tomatillo, onion and cilantro. The restaurant also features a large menu of tequilas, specialty cocktails, beer and appetizers. 800 S. Peters St., 302-1933, rockntaconola.com

Coveted Cookies

The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute is offering an enthusiast class called Holiday Cookies with The Chicory Head Chef Martha Gilreath on Dec. 13 from 6-8 p.m. Gilreath will demonstrate how to bake and decorate sweet treats like chocolate drops, peppermint white chocolate cookies, gingerbread crackles and classic sugar cookies. Guests are then invited to decorate their own assortment of cookies. $115, 725 Howard Ave., 891-4060, nochi.org

Cooking Kit

James Beard Award-winning Chef Nina Compton recently hosted a Caribbean Creole cooking class at Bywater American Bistro as part of The New York Times Cooking’s larger programming. To coincide with the event, Compton has curated a Caribbean Cuisine Kit with ingredients for signature restaurant dishes and spins on cherished family favorites (think dried curry leaf, cashews and green cardamom), plus exclusive recipes and access to video tutorials. $95, available at The New York Times Store, store.nytimes.com/collections/cooking