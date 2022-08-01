As the holiday season inches closer it’s wise to stay ahead of the party planning game. Explore our holiday party planning guide to secure the city’s best venues and vendors before it’s too late!

Kim Starr Wise Floral Events

437 Philip St., New Orleans

(504) 315-5607

Whether it’s a holiday party or a winter wedding, Kim Starr Wise Floral Events uses the utmost care and attention to detail to create distinctive floral designs that make any occasion unforgettable. Big events aren’t the only opportunity to surround yourself with beautiful flowers – Visit The Flower Shop by Kim Starr Wise on Magazine Street to pick up fresh arrangements, eclectic candles and gifts, or make your own bouquet at their flower bar!

Briquette

701 S. Peters St., New Orleans

(504) 302-7496

Impress your guests with a lively holiday soirée at Briquette. The contemporary yet casual interior can accommodate seated dinners for up to 240 guests, up to 400 reception-style or a smaller cocktail party with hors d’oeuvres at their inviting bar area. Every menu is hand-crafted for your special event. A recipient of the 2022 Wine Spectator Award of Excellence, guests can enjoy the holidays with a diverse selection of fine wine.