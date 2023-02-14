NEW ORLEANS (press release) – With Fat Tuesday just a week away, food scientists at the University of Holy Cross (UHC) in New Orleans have revealed the results of new research showing which Carnival parade foods could spoil your Mardi Gras. The researchers tested fried chicken, ham and cheese sandwiches, jambalaya, onion dip, dairy-based daiquiris and an ice chest full of beer to learn more about foodborne bacteria on the parade route favorites.



To complete the study, food and the ice chest samples left at room temperature were checked every two hours for a maximum of eight hours to check for foodborne bacteria and pathogen growth. Researchers were surprised to see that when it came to the food, only the ham and cheese sandwiches showed significant growth after eight hours.



Of all the items tested, researchers found that the ice chest with canned beer was the most unsanitary even after just two hours of hands reaching in to grab a beer or soft drink after handing Mardi Gras beads.



“Next time you reach for that ice cold beer on the parade route, you may want to think twice after picking it up and sanitize your hands and make sure you thoroughly clean your cooler after a long day of parades,” said UHC Food Science Program Director Dr. Darryl Holiday. “And while we found most of the food to not show major bacterial growth after being left at room temperature for eight hours, we still recommend storing everything in cold storage as best as possible.”



UHC’s Food Science Program works with local food suppliers and manufacturers throughout the New Orleans area, state, and national markets. For more information, visit www.uhcno.edu.