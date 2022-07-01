Home Bar Basics

All the rage in the 50s and 60s, like everything associated with the mid-century lifestyle that revolved around stylish home entertaining, the home bar, be it an ornate cabinet or an open cart to be wheeled about for easy imbibing, has made a comeback. Stashing your hooch and cocktail apparatus in a corner on the kitchen counter adds nothing to your home décor, but an interesting cabinet or beverage trolley will bring a sense of class and sophistication to cocktail hour.