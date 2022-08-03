NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Teams from within the nearly 1,000-member Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) will prepare and enter a variety of dishes for this fun, family-friendly event. Ticketed guests will be able to sample everything from family recipes to NOLA favorites, while enjoying beer, sodas, and an exciting live auction.

A portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated to the PWB (Professional Women in Building) Scholarship Fund. PWB is the voice of women in the building industry, dedicated to promoting industry professionalism and supporting members at the local, state, and national levels.

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20 | 1-4 PM

VIP Beer Tasting w/Event Admission: $75 (Starts at Noon)

WHERE: Deutsches Haus

1700 Moss Street (on Bayou St. John) | New Orleans 70119 | 504-522-8014

TICKETS:

Event Tickets: $35 (After Aug. 16 – $45)

Kids (Age: 6-12): $15 (After Aug. 16 – $20)

Kids 5 and Under: Free

FOR INFO: To sponsor or attend the August 20th Kick-A$$ Cook-off, visit: https://bit.ly/3bhTbZy

Sponsorships are still available.

For more info: Contact Ashlyn Hemingway at HBAGNO, hbagno.org or call 504-837-2700.