Home Décor

Time for home sprucing– the act of elevating dated, been-there-done-that house décor or redecorating the spare bedroom turned work-from-home office. New Orleans is brimming with home boutiques and service providers to help you spruce up your décor.

Wren’s Tontine Shade & Design | WrensTontine.com | 504-525-7409

Founded in 1937, Wren’s Tontine Shade & Design professionally decorates windows to enhance the personalized design of any home. With 83 years of experience, Wren Tontine’s knowledge of the window covering industry is unparalleled. It specializes in custom drapery, window shades, blinds, interior shutters, bedding, and upholstery.

Louisiana Custom Closets | louisianacustomclosets.com | 504-885-3188

With 20 years of experience, Louisiana Custom Closets provides personalized storage and wardrobes for any space on any budget. LA Custom Closet’s philosophy is simple– providing above and beyond service by using top-of-the-line materials and quality workmanship at competitive prices.

Nordic Kitchens | nordickitchens.com | 504-888-2300

Nordic Kitchens and Baths focuses on superior design and premier furnishings for upscale kitchens and bathrooms for the modern-day homeowner. The expansion of its luxury products includes not only cabinetry, lighting, and plumbing fixtures, but also appliances, such as the, above, pictured Sub-Zero Beverage Unit.