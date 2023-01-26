NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Homeschoolers are invited to Ogden Museum of Southern Art for a monthly program designed specifically for Homeschool students. Join art educator Mikhayla Harrell for an interactive tour and art activity exploring Southern art, artists and art-making. From Impressionistic landscapes to abstract painting and more, a new theme will be investigated each month.

For students in grades k-4. Students must be accompanied by a caregiver.

1-2:30 p.m.

$18 members/$20 non-members per student.

Price includes museum admission, tour, art activity and admission for one adult chaperone.

Minimum of 6 students.

Pre-registration required. Click here to register