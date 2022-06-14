NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Join the New Orleans Museum of Art for a day of activities to celebrate Juneteenth – the annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States – and support the ongoing movement for justice, equity, and liberation. Come together for special programs, performances, guided tours, and art-making activities for all ages. Stop by throughout the day to share what celebrating Juneteenth means to you.

Programs and admission are free to the public.

*Please note that reservations with a timed ticket are required to view Queen Nefertari’s Egypt during this day.