Housing some of the most talented healthcare professionals, the latest in medical technology and serving as the setting for some of life’s biggest moments, hospitals are a non-stop engine powering the lives of people in and around them. In a region with such a high concentration of world-class hospital systems, there always seems to be a hum in the air whether it’s the latest advancements in treatment options, the rollout of programs and initiatives to improve community health outcomes or hospital expansions. Check out the latest happenings and specialized services from hospitals in and around Greater New Orleans.

Crescent City Surgical Centre

Crescent City Surgical Centre (CCSC) is America’s premier physician-owned surgical hospital. Owned and operated by a combination of 42 elite local practicing physicians and Louisiana Children’s Medical Center, CCSC offers eight operating rooms and two procedure rooms. Using cutting-edge DaVinci robotic laparoscopic technology, CCSC offers patients minimally invasive surgery resulting in less pain and faster recovery time.

Twenty VIP private rooms are available, and CCSC can make accommodations for those whose loved ones wish to stay overnight. Catered restaurant-style meals are served and designed to meet patients’ personal dietary needs. They offer expedited wait times on appointments in a relaxing and comfortable environment. CCSC features surgical specialists in the fields of Bariatric, Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, ENT, Colo-Rectal, General Surgery, Gynecological Procedures, Urology, Interventional Radiology, Pain Management, Plastic, Reconstructive and Advanced Cosmetic Surgery.

For more information about Crescent City Surgical Centre, please call 504-830-2500, or visit ccsurg.com.

Children’s Hospital New Orleans

Children’s Hospital New Orleans has been recognized as a Best Children’s Hospital for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report. The annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 16th year, are designed to assist families and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions. This prestigious, first-time ranking for Children’s Hospital New Orleans includes Top 50 national rankings in two pediatric specialties, Urology and Nephrology. Children’s Hospital New Orleans is also proud to be recognized among the Best Children’s Hospital’s in U.S. News & World Report’s Southeastern Regional rankings, tied for 15 in the Southeast Region out of 43 children’s hospitals.

Choosing the right hospital for a sick child is a critical decision for many parents. The Best Childrens Hospitals rankings spotlight hospitals that excel in specialized care. Learn more at chnola.org.

LCMC Health

Committed to treating its patients like family, LCMC Health provides the highest quality care to people in every parish throughout the state. The non-profit, New Orleans-based health system meets patients where they are, making a consistent effort to deliver accessible care through innovative channels.

Transforming novel technology into life-saving programs, LCMC Health’s network of hospitals remain on the forefront of medical advancement. Partnering with the remote patient monitoring tool Babyscripts, LCMC Health’s physicians have now provided women with high-risk pregnancies remote monitoring services and life-saving medical interventions. In addition, LCMC Health’s iHealth program provides a range of remote monitoring services to patients across the state, furthering the health system’s commitment to providing the right care to the right people at the right time.

To learn more about LCMC Health’s network of six hospitals and world-class urgent care centers, visit lcmchealth.org.

Ochsner Pediatric Care

Ochsner Hospital for Children has been named #1 in Louisiana in the Best Children’s Hospitals 2022 – 23 rankings for the second consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report – the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice. Ochsner Hospital for Children was also recognized as a national leader in pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, and orthopedics in the latest rankings.

With a footprint spanning the state of Louisiana and into Mississippi, Ochsner Hospital for Children reduces barriers to healthcare by bringing high quality care close to home. The hospital has offered exceptional pediatric care for 80 years and has the only pediatric heart and liver transplant program in Louisiana. Ochsner serves over 76,000 children every year with more than 150 physicians specializing in more than 30 pediatric specialties and sub-specialties, including a pediatric emergency department.

For more information about Ochsner Hospital for Children, please visit ochsner.org/pediatrics.

Our Lady of the Angels Health

Our Lady of the Angels Health, in Bogalusa, Louisiana, is​ committed to building a healthier community through excellence in patient care and strong community relations. With a full-service acute care hospital and more than a dozen primary and specialty clinics, they provide comprehensive healthcare services for people across Washington Parish and the surrounding areas. Beyond exceptional healthcare, they deliver spiritual care to patients and families. In partnership with LSU Health, the facility also operates the only rurally located rural family medicine residency program in Louisiana.

Our Lady of the Angels recently opened a new Family Medicine Clinic at 106 Avenue B, providing personalized, comprehensive healthcare for the whole family, seven days a week. With convenient, walk-in access, patients can get the care they need when they need it at a price they can afford. It’s urgent care convenience at a primary care cost. To learn more, visit oloah.org or call 985-730-6700.