Many bars are offering great choices on their summer menu. There are so many wonderful things to do around town and we have a few for you to try out if you’re out and about.

Barrel Proof (1201 Magazine St.) – Happy hour at Barrel Proof is Monday through Sunday 4-6 p.m. One thing we love here is that you can get $5 mini margarita’s and Old Fashioned’s. There is a great list of options plus outdoor seating.

Bayou Wine Garden (315 N Rendon St.) – This happy hour doesn’t disappoint! Visit Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. There are so many great selections that we love – everything from $5 Champagne and wine; brut, rose, pinot grigio, Sangiovese and more. For $6 you can get Sangria, Pimm’s Cup and Rum Punch. To top things off you can get beer and a shot for $7. There is also great options for outdoor seating here, too.

Zea’s Rotisserie and Bar (5080 Pontchartrain Blvd) – We know, we know… it’s a chain restaurant but we can’t help but to give some love to Zea’s. The happy hour here is Monday through Friday until 6:30 p.m. At Zea’s all beers are discounted a $1 and specialty cocktails are discounted $2. There is even a weekend happy hour Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., which offers $1 off beer and $6 Bellinis and Tito’s bloody Mary’s. So fun, convenient and easy to enjoy.

Sofia (512 Julia St.) – Happy hour at Sofia is Tuesday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. The selection here is $4 Peroni on draft, glasses of wine (red, white and sparkling) for $6 and vodka mules for $7. They also have a few food specials that pair well with their cocktail offerings. A great stop if you’re downtown looking for a trendy place to visit.

Of course, these are just a few options around the Crescent City. If you have a fun happy hour that you want us to check out, let us know and we can share it with cocktail lovers everywhere.