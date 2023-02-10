Hotel Fontenot Expands, Adds Space for Weddings

The Kimpton Hotel Fontenot announced a major expansion to the hotel that not only adds over 12,000 square feet to the footprint, but also another local option for couples to say, “I Do”. Earlier this week, the hotel announced in a press release the opening of three main event areas, plus a terrace — ideal for a wedding ceremony — overlooking Tchoupitoulas Street.

To complete the expansion, the hotel acquired the historic building next door, which was originally built in 1844 by New Orleans architect James Gallier. The building’s history is the inspiration for its design, which is by the Brooklyn-based firm, MARKZEFF Architecture + Design.

The largest of the new event areas is the Canray Ballroom on the second floor of the new space. Named after the musician that inspires the hotel’s name, Canray Fontenot, the Canray Ballroom has a 2,158-square-foot pre-function area outside of the ballroom, which itself is 5,506 square feet and can accommodate up to 550 people reception style.

Also on the second floor, but more intimate than the Canray space, is the Evangeline Ballroom, named after Evangeline Parish where Fontenot was born. The ballroom is 554 square feet and features a custom boardroom table made from the building’s reclaimed timber planks, according to the release about the expansion.

Completing the second floor is an outdoor terrace overlooking Tchoupitoulas Street. The space can accommodate up to 265 people for a ceremony or outdoor reception.

Canray Ballroom rendering | Provided by Hotel Fontenot King rendering | Provided by Hotel Fontenot

On the third floor of the expansion sits the Lala ballroom space. The Lala sports an additional 1,017 square feet of space that fits up to 100 guests, as well as a pre-function area of 779 square feet.

The release notes that events in the new spaces will have access to a catering menu created by the hotel’s Executive Chef Samuel Peery.

“To celebrate the opening of the property’s addition, Kimpton Hotel Fontenot is currently offering a special wedding promotion,” said the press release about the expansion. “Anyone who confirms a 2023 wedding of $18,000 food and beverage minimum or more will receive: one complimentary night stay in the Fontenot Suite for the newlyweds on their wedding night (based on availability at the time of contract), plus additional days at a discounted rate. They will also receive complimentary overnight valet parking for the newlyweds on wedding night, two complimentary one-bedroom suite upgrades, and a complimentary bottle of champagne for the celebrant on the day of prep.”

For those not interested in getting married on the property, the new expansion of the hotel doesn’t just include meeting and event areas. The addition also adds 33 new guest rooms and suites, in addition to King, a three-meal French brasserie.

The meeting spaces officially open next month and to inquire about booking or interested in the promotions being hosted by the hotel, visit https://www.hotelfontenot.com/meetings-and-events/promotions/ and contact sales@hotelfontenot.com or 504-324-3035.