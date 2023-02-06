NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Monday, Feb. 13, the Peacock Room at the Hotel Fontenot will host “However You Love” 7–10 p.m. This free celebration and pop-up shopping event will bring Dynamo Adult Toys, music from DJ Kerem 7-10 p.m., and Elektra Cosmetics. There will also be special menu items, sweet and salty Peacock Towers available 4–9 p.m. Reserve through OpenTable online at peacockroomnola.com/events.

Peacock Room will host a Valentine’s Day Dinner on February 14, 4–11 p.m. Da Lovebirds, featuring the amazing Robin Barnes, will be performing 8–10 p.m. Trixie Minx Productions will have a complimentary mini-caricature artist on-site to capture the occasion 8–10 p.m. And Executive Chef Samual Peery has prepared a four-course prix fixe menu, reservations required. peacockroomnola.com