NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The public is invited to come shake things up and drop it low with a fun, all-level twerking class led by Move Ya Brass on the new King terrace at Kimpton Hotel Fontenot on Sunday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to noon. Participants will work up a sweat while learning a few basic twerk moves. No experience or rhythm required for this dance cardio class, just a willingness to learn something new and have a great time doing it.

The Young Stripe Brass Band will be performing live music to fuel the moves. Founded by Robin Barnes, singer and regular performer at Hotel Fontenot’s Peacock Room, Move Ya Brass is a fun, funky New Orleans fitness community and lifestyle group that promotes creating a healthy community of people from all walks of life. Their mission is to promote happy, positive and healthy group workouts to help you become the best version of you.

This unique Twerk Ya Brass class will take place outside on the 2nd floor terrace looking out on Tchoupitoulas Street above King, the new French brasserie opening March 30th at Hotel Fontenot. This will be the first event held on the terrace, which is part of the newly completed expansion of the hotel property to include the historic building next door. This outdoor terrace space will serve as a special events space for weddings, meetings, group dining and more. It is part of the 12,000+ square feet of flexible meeting space, which also includes two ballrooms, inside the hotel’s new addition.

WHEN: Sunday, March 26 | 11 a.m. – noon

WHERE: King Terrace at Kimpton Hotel Fontenot

501 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans, LA 70130

TICKETS: Tickets are $25 each. You can purchase tickets and reserve your spot online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/twerk-ya-brass-tickets-580741863547.

Find out more about Move Ya Brass and check out other fitness classes and events at moveyabrass.com.

For more information on Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, visit www.hotelfontenot.com. You can also follow Hotel Fontenot on Instagram and Facebook @hotelfontenot.