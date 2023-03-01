Fine-dining gets a whole new look during Criollo’s new Le Petit Chef immersive dining experience (taking place Thursday through Saturday at 5:30 p.m., with 24 seatings each night in the restaurant’s private dining room), made in collaboration with TableMation Studios. Le Petit Chef is a multi-sensory and multi-course culinary journey, created by Skullmapping, that features a seasonal five-course dinner menu led by Le Petit Chef himself, an animated 3D character who appears right on the plate. Throughout the show, guests are taken through time learning about the history, inspiration and ingredients for each course. Le Petit Chef’s real-life creations are then served by Criollo’s carefully choreographed staff in unison with the animation. The current menu features burrata, bouillabaisse, butter-poached lobster tail, Wagyu beef tenderloin and baked Alaska—with an optional five-course wine pairing also available. 214 Royal St., 681-4444, criollonola.com

Lenten Dining

This Lent, menu options across the city have something for everyone. Jack Rose at the Pontchartrain Hotel is offering crab and polenta; chilled octopus; Royal Red shrimp and fusilli; and Gulf fish amandine. Meanwhile, Compère Lapin has a smoked fish dip with pickled jalapeños and lavash; hamachi tartare with jerk pineapple and fried okra; and scialatielli with Gulf shrimp and butternut squash. At Toups Meatery, menu options include Louisiana jumbo lump crab Niçoise salad; couvillion with Louisiana Gulf fish, crab and crab fat rice; and marinated crab claws. Mister Mao also is hosting Fish Fry Fridays with fried masa harina fish. 2031 St. Charles Ave., 323-1500, jackroserestaurant.com; 535 Tchoupitoulas St., 599-2119, comperelapin.com; 845 N. Carrollton Ave., 252-4999, toupsmeatery.com; 4501 Tchoupitoulas St., 345-2056, mistermaonola.com

BBQ & Bands

Hogs for the Cause, the annual two-day music festival and barbecue competition to benefit pediatric brain cancer research, returns this year March 31 and April 1 with more than 90 competing barbecue teams and more than 20 contemporary bands. The musical lineup this year includes headliners St. Paul and the Broken Bones, and The Devon Allman Project featuring JoJo Hermann of Widespread Panic with special guests George Porter, Jr. and Anders Osborne. Other bands include Charles Wesley Godwin, Bartees Strange, Shinyribs, The Sheepdogs, The Heavy Heavy, The Wilder Blue and Ian Noe. hogsfest.org

Grab-and-Go

Executive Chef Eric Cook (Gris-Gris and Saint John restaurants) has opened his newest venture with Gris-Gris to Go Go. Located adjacent to the namesake restaurant, this grab-and-go concept offers a variety of staples from Cook’s restaurants, including brown-butter corn, chicken and andouille gumbo, red beans and rice, and chicken and dumplings (quarts and pints are available daily, and gallons are available with pre-orders 48 hours in advance), plus pre-made sandwiches, salads and a daily rotating vegan option. Other bonuses include sandwich platters and build-your-own boards (charcuterie, chocolate/candy and baked goods). 1804 Magazine St., 354-1520, grisgrisnola.com

Sweet and Savory

Bakery Bar’s recently appointed Executive Chef Lydia Solano (formerly of Bacchanal) has unveiled a new menu that marries her Latin American roots with French cooking techniques and New Orleans ingredients. Dishes to try include the gumbo empanada (house made gumbo in a puff pastry, topped with black garlic hot sauce and micro greens), the oxtail croquettes (hand-rolled croquettes stuffed with slow-cooked oxtail and vegetables) and the bone marrow (served with chimichurri, black garlic and herb butter with confit garlic, pickled onion and patacones). And, of course, don’t leave without having dessert. 1179 Annunciation St., 210-8519, bakery.bar

Dim Sum, Anyone?

One year from the day that Shirley and Tang Lee retired from their previous restaurant Royal China in Metairie, they opened Miss Shirley’s Chinese Restaurant on Magazine Street. “When my parents retired…they missed their interactions with customers so much,” said daughter Carling Lee. “We love entertaining and providing good food. It has brought [my parents] a new, refreshed energy by being back.” The menu features dim sum, soup, fried rice and noodle dishes. “We make all of our dumplings in-house…fresh and made daily. And my dad makes the best hot and sour soup.” 3009 Magazine St., 354-2530, missshirleyschineserestaurant.com