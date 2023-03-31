In Full Bloom

Our April issue is a colorful, mixed bouquet of seasonally inspired treats. From festivals to garden parties, it’s is brimming with advice on fashion, travel and entertaining in style.

For those who are not able to attend the fests, our food and beverage expert Jyl Benson shares her tried and true crawfish bread recipe that brings guests back for more every time. For those who are, you won’t want to miss Amy Gabriel’s thoughtfully curated selections for the ultimate festival look.

Travel expert Becca Hensley has extensive knowledge when it comes to luxe accommodations and offers her top 12 picks for the best all-inclusive destinations on the planet. From a posh tented camp in Thailand set amongst a rescued elephant sanctuary to a chic eco-hotel in Peru set amid the high-altitude Sacred Valley, there is a once-in-a-lifetime bucket list adventure for all interests included.

Speaking of travel, in this month’s Design column, discover how the search for the perfect weekend bag sent NOLA native Ellie Schwing on the quest of a lifetime, ultimately setting the course for the creation of a luxury handbag line.

We are thrilled to bring you into the gorgeous home of interior designer Christa Schwartz for our spring fashion feature. Each look, styled by the talented Melissa Coleman, is completely stunning and will inspire you to usher in the season in vibrant prints and a striking palate.

Our What’s Hot and How to Host pages highlight impeccable garden-inspired selections for layered tablescapes that your guests will not soon forget and advice for seasonal entertaining at its best.

Brides and grooms listen up! We publish a local wedding each month and welcome submissions. If you know of a wedding that we should consider for an upcoming issue, please submit details along with images to aveweddings@myneworleans.com.

Enjoy this festive and delightfully charming month full of local beauty and culture. And remember, don’t forget to stop and smell the roses!

Cheers!

Andy Myer, Editor

On the Cover

In-demand interior designer and style icon Christa Schwartz invites readers into her well-appointed Garden District home donning this season’s prettiest wardrobe.

Dress, Brandon Maxwell, SOSUSU, sosusuboutique.com. Earrings, Joseph Stores, josephstores.com.

Styled by Melissa Coleman

Photographed by Theresa Cassagne

Hair & Makeup by Kelly Snezrud