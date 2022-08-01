The Peacock Room at the Kimpton Hotel Fontenot has added some tasty cocktails to its menu, such as the Copper Canvas. The cocktail consists of Malfy blood orange gin, Grand Marnier, Pimm’s No. 1, cucumber and sparkling wine, and it’s the perfect drink to enjoy while listening to live music performances. Be sure to catch Da Lovebirds, led by contemporary jazz singer and “the songbird of New Orleans,” Robin Barnes, on Thursdays from 8-10 p.m., Rachel Murray on Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m., Jazz Brunch with trumpeter Jelani Bauman on Sundays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and Ruth Marie & Mark Monistere on Sundays from 7-9 p.m. 501 Tchoupitoulas St., 324-3073, peacockroomnola.com

New Brews

One more reason to enjoy the Lafitte Greenway comes in the form of a new craft brewery and tasting room, dubbed Skeeta Hawk Brewing. This neighborhood brewery, which shares outdoor space with Flour Moon Bagels, focuses on unique and flavorful brews paired with top-notch customer service and beer education. Expect 12 taps with a variety of lagers, West Coast-style ales, IPAs and brown ale. 455 N. Dorgenois St., skeetahawkbrewing.com

Top Bar Award

Jewel of the South—owned by partners Chris Hannah, Victoria Espinel and John Stubbs—recently ranked No. 24 at the inaugural North America’s 50 Best Bars Awards, organized by The World’s 50 Best Bars. New York’s Attaboy ranked No. 1 and was crowned “The Best Bar in North America,” while Genever in Los Angles rounded out the list at No. 50. Overall, the United States leads with 29 bars on the list, followed by Mexico with 11, Canada with eight and the Caribbean celebrating two top bars. 1026 St. Louis St., 265-8816, jewelnola.com

CP Sips

Commander’s Palace has teamed up with Swirl Wine Bar & Market to host a new series of wine tastings, taking place through September. CP Sips allows guests to sample and purchase a curated selection of more than 40 international and domestic wines, while enjoying tasty bites from the Commander’s Palace culinary team. The Aug. 17 theme is “Island Hopping with Glass in Hand,” and the Sept. 14 theme is “Touring the Mediterranean Coast.” There will also be spirit tastings, Commander’s Palace cocktail mixer samples, local artist and creator pop-ups, and more. The events take place from 5:30-7 p.m., and tickets are $69. 1403 Washington Ave., 899-8221, commanderspalace.com

Summer Series

The Chloe is hosting Summer Swim Sessions (free for overnight guests; $25 for day guests) 11 a.m.-7 p.m. with access to the hotel’s tequila, mezcal and rum spirits-focused bar program, and extended happy hour from 3-5:30 p.m. Also, through Sept. 11, the hotel is hosting its Sunday Summer Series, highlighting some of the city’s best DJs. Catch Otto, Aug. 7, Kelly Green, Aug. 14 and DJ G, on Aug. 28. (4-6 p.m.) Meanwhile, on Mezcal Mondays, sample 25 percent off all flights plus discounts on mezcal cocktails and frozen concoctions. And on Wine Wednesdays, enjoy a rotating menu of by-the-glass options and a curated selection of bottles—all 20 percent off—with a focus on natural and biodynamic wines. 4125 St. Charles Ave., 541-5500, thechloenola.com.

Sip & Dip

Windsor Court Hotel is celebrating summer with Sip & Dip events at its 65-foot saltwater pool and Waterman Poolside bar. The final event in the series takes place Sept. 4 from 12-3 p.m. and includes specialty spirits from Hendrick’s Gin, delicious bites, and, of course, fun in the sun. Tickets are $55 per person. 300 Gravier St., 523-6000,

windsorcourthotel.com



Primal Nights

After a two-year hiatus, Bacchanal has resurrected its Primal Nights series in honor of the wine lab’s 20th anniversary. Taking place Aug. 9 (with Ana Castro/Lengua Madre) and 23 (with Tony Henderson/Palace Café), and every other Tuesday through November, Primal Nights features a series of guest chef pop-ups and co-hosted dinners—all to benefit local and international causes. Updates for all chefs, music, menus and more can be found on Bacchanal’s Instagram @bacchanalwine. 600 Poland Ave., 948-9111,

bacchanalwine.com