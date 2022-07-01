Inspiration Board | Rose-Colored Spectacle

Rose or dusty pink is a new favorite among interior designers. Offering soothing, calming qualities, it works as a neutral; warmer than white and more interesting than beige or grey, it’s also easy to pair. Decorate an entire room with a gentle glow and timeless warmth.

Muse Wallpaper in Rose, floral patterns hand-painted in a watercolor style from arhaus.com

- Advertisement -

Bolt Side Table with simple stainless steel metal base from eclectichome.net

Tilton Ottoman, artisan-constructed frame using solid, sustainably sourced, cross-directional hardwood married with a plush cushion made from plant-based materials, all from arhaus.com

Ellison Swivel Chair in Votive Rose with a moving base and tight upholstery from arhaus.com

Lemon Glass Multi-Tray in acrylic from eclectichome.net

Betty Sofa in blush mohair performance velvet with natural-hued bullion fringe skirt. sundayshop.co