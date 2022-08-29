Inspiration: Floral-Themed Cakes

Cakes so artful, they’re (almost) too pretty to eat.

A three-tier lemon velvet cake with raspberry compote filling, iced with Italian meringue buttercream and accented with beautifully climbing pressed edible flowers, by One Fancy Cake, @onefancycake

A true work of art, this four-tier banana cake with dulce cream cheese is covered in charcoal grey fondant and intricately arranged pressed edible flowers, by Chasing Wang, chasingwang.com

This article was originally published in the 2022 Summer issue of New Orleans Bride.