NEW ORLEANS (press release) – For almost ten years, InspireNOLA Charter Schools has been committed to providing the children of New Orleans with opportunities that will inspire them to serve as leaders and advocates, both now and in the future. Join InspireNOLA at the annual Inspire Higher Gala and Silent Auction on Friday, March 17, at The Arbor Room at Popp Fountain in City Park. This inspiring evening includes fabulous cuisine, specialty cocktails, live entertainment, a silent auction, and a chance to celebrate the following change makers and leaders in our community:

Atty. Elroy A. James, President of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club

Rachael Johnson, Judge, 4th Circuit Court of Appeal – Div. D

Freddie King, III, City Councilmember, District C

MaryJo Roberts, Shareholder, The Kullman Firm & InspireNOLA Board President

The Pontchartrain Chapter of the Links, Inc.

Limited tickets are available at inspirenolacharterschools.org/gala.