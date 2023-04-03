NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Humane Society of the United States will hold Animal Care Expo 2023 in New Orleans, April 3-6. It is the largest annual international educational conference and trade show for animal welfare professionals and volunteers. More than 2,500 humane professionals and volunteers are expected at this year’s event. Experts from all facets of the animal welfare field will come together from across the globe to learn about the latest programs, share best practices, gain inspiration, and build lasting connections. The conference features nearly 100 professional development sessions and a trade show promoting the latest animal care products and services from a wide range of exhibitors. The exhibit floor will also have a dog park with adoptable animals from the LA-SPCA and ARNO.

For more information on the full conference agenda, click here.

WHERE New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd. WHO Keynote Speaker: Jyothi Robertson, DVM, DABVPFounder of JVR Shelter Strategies, which provides consulting service to animal welfare organizations both nationally and internationally. Robertson also founded the nonprofit project, the Journey You Own, to raise awareness about the interdependent nature of the animal sector.

Other notable speakers: Jackson Galaxy, President at Jackson Galaxy EnterprisesGalaxy, a two-time New York Times best-selling author, is popularly known as “The Cat Daddy” and is the host of Animal Planet’s hit show “My Cat From Hell”.