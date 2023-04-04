NEW ORLEANS (press release) – International High School of New Orleans (IHSNO), the city’s first school to offer the exclusive International Baccalaureate (IB) programme, will hold its “Past, Present & Future” Gala on Saturday, April 22, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Building at 1427 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. The annual fundraising event will feature a headlining musical performance from Street LYFE, a smorgasbord of international foods, a silent auction full of domestic and international travel packages and a showcase of the school’s student artwork.

Gala tickets are available for $100 and include a food buffet and open bar, and can be purchased online at www.ihsnola.org/page/ihsno-gala. All proceeds raised for the gala will benefit IHSNO’s expanding Global Languages Department which offers Arabic, French, Mandarin, Spanish, and Vietnamese classes to IHSNO students.

“Foreign language learning is at the heart of our teaching mission at International High School of New Orleans,” said IHSNO Head of School Dr. Adierah Berger. “The funds being raised at our gala are crucial to continuing our high school’s mission of preparing our students for a global world, including learning to speak foreign languages.”