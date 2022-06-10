It’s (Bridal) Show Time

It’s that time of year again – time for the New Orleans Bride Bridal Show. On Tuesday, June 14, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, join New Orleans Bride magazine and over 60 of New Orleans top wedding professionals for a night of complimentary champagne and wedding planning. The best part is brides get in for FREE.

We’ve written about the bridal show many times before and come up with a few key tips and tricks to make sure you get the most out of your show experience.

New email address (specifically for wedding planning) – Everything is done digitally now and email communication is paramount. If you’re not hiring a wedding planner, you’ll be handling your correspondence. To keep everything in order, we suggest setting up an email specifically for wedding planning. This keeps all emails separate from anything personal and makes it easy to find and reference emails as the Big Day draws near.

Printed labels/Phone charger/Pens – Typically, we suggest printing labels with your contact information on them to make sharing your information with vendors simple, however, given the current state of things, it might be easier to ensure your phone is charged to take pictures of vendor information or to open any given QR codes to save and return to after you’ve left the show. If you have it, a portable phone charger might come in handy, as well. Additionally, if you don’t have access to printed labels, it’s always good to make sure you have your own pen to keep physical contact low and, it’s just handier.

Take notes – In line with bringing your own pen, we also suggest taking notes. You’ll meet a lot of people, have many conversations, and you’ll want to take note of all of it – positive and negative. Notes will help you remember specifics and even match up with any photos taken during the event. This may also be a good task for your betrothed, a friend, wedding attendant or family member, if you choose to bring someone with you.

The show starts at 5 p.m., features door prizes announced every 20 minutes throughout the event, and conclude at 8 p.m. with a grand prize drawing that includes a pair of 14 karat white gold, 1 carat total weight diamond stud earrings.

Click here for more information and tickets.