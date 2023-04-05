NEW ORLEANS (press release) – This fest season, Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans invites guests and locals to experience its exclusive brand of fest season magic. For the first time ever, the Hotel will host an After Dark private concert in conjunction with the opening night of French Quarter Fest on Thursday, April 13, at 9 p.m.. New Orleans’ own Ivan Neville of the legendary Neville family will bring his soulful sound to the Hotel’s dazzling garden, following an opening act by jazz trumpeter Branden Lewis.

“There’s nothing like festival season in New Orleans – the abundance of live music, delicious street fare, and joyful vibe creates an immersive experience like no other. We’ve taken festing to a whole new level with what we hope to be the first of many music events in our Garden.” said Mali Carow, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans.

Guests attending this event can expect a relaxed garden party aesthetic with scattered blankets on the lawn, Adirondack chairs, and twinkling lights, all tucked away from the bustle of the city in the Hotel’s atmospheric Garden. Throughout the evening, Four Seasons renowned culinary team will serve elevated festival fare including Crab Beignets, Ponchatoula Strawberry Ice Cream Sundaes and other playful takes, alongside the well-executed craft cocktails for which the Hotel is known.

For this special French Quarter Fest performance, Neville will perform new works from his forthcoming album Touch My Soul, releasing April 21, which exudes an unmistakable New Orleans ambience and breathes new life into his singular sound. The collective work is both a love letter to the Crescent City and a celebration of his emotional and spiritual journey as an artist, a father, and a man. From the ferocious funk he makes with his bandmates in the dynamic Dumpstaphunk to his high-profile gigs with Keith Richards and Bonnie Raitt, Neville embodies the irrepressible spirit of New Orleans.

Grammy-nominated trumpeter Branden Lewis, known for his regular Sunday gigs in Chandelier Bar, will set the tone for the evening with a lively opening jazz set to get guests vibing. Having trained under the jazz great Delfeayo Marsalis and a member of the Preservation Hall Band, Lewis builds on foundational jazz with a modern and youthful style, ushering the city’s musical legacy into a whole new generation.

The French Quarter Fest After Dark Concert at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans will take place on Thursday, April 13, from 9 – 11 p.m. with gates open at 8 p.m. Guests arriving early can take advantage of the Garden’s ideal vantage point for enjoying the Fest’s 40th anniversary fireworks show at 8 p.m.

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase online. The $45 ticket price includes admission to the event only. Fest fare and beverages will be available for purchase.

Following a late night of music, guests can relax and ease into the morning with a special bed and breakfast offer. For more information on Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans and to book a room, visit fourseasons.com/neworleans/