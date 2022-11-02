NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Presented by JAMNOLA, LCMC Health Care and Proximo Spirits, the 2nd Annual JAMFEST will return this year on November 19 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Press Street Station located at 5 Homer Plessy Way. JAMFEST is a free, family-friendly event that celebrates the culturally diverse local music, arts, and crafts community in New Orleans.

JAMFEST began in April of 2021 as JAMNOLA’s way to highlight local food favorites and artists in New Orleans during a time when many music and art festivals were canceled during the height of Covid-19. JAMFEST will continue to celebrate all things New Orleans art, music and food with an expanded lineup of vendors, live entertainment and interactive activities.

This year’s entertainment lineup features musical acts from John Boutte and Anjelika Jelly Joseph. Food and drink vendor highlights include Ms. Linda Green – The Ya-Ka Mein lady, Bywater Bakery, MilkFish and Beacoup EATS, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

“JAMFEST was started to help offset the negativity that exists in the world around us by investing in New Orleans’ cultural community,” said Johnny Liss, Co-Founder of JAMNOLA. “

We believe that happiness can overcome all if you immerse yourself in it and share it with others, and JAMNOLA is dedicated to enriching and supporting that mission year-round with events like JAMFEST that highlight our city’s local artists.”

JAMFEST will take place at Press Street Station as well as on the entire block of Homer Plessy Way, which will be blocked off for the festival. The event will benefit the Music & Culture Coalition of New Orleans and Son of a Saint.

For more information, or for updates on vendors and entertainment visit www.jamnola.com.