NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In addition to sponsoring two-time Grammy-nominated Tank & The Banga’s performance for a second year on the Abita Stage Sunday, April 16, at 6:30 p.m., JAMNOLA, the experiential museum located in the Marigny will be debuting two new art installations celebrating New Orleans culture, as well as introducing some other fun activations at French Quarter Festival.

In honor of the 40th anniversary of the festival, JAMNOLA has commissioned local multi-disciplined visual artist Farris Armand to create the artwork for Gateway to French Quarter Festival, Gateway to #FQFest celebrating scenes of the most iconic French Quarter landmarks; Jackson Square, St. Louis Cathedral on one side, and the mighty Mississippi River on the other, as well as feature representations of what FQF is all about: food, music, and Louisiana’s rich cultural heritage, all by and for the community. The archway can be viewed at Oscar Dunn Park.

A larger-than-life sculpture of Big Chief Monk Boudreaux will be joining the renowned Irma Thomas and Tarriona “Tank” Ball in The Garden of Legends located near the Abita stage. The sculpture is inspired from a photo supplied by Erica Goldring. This series of sculptures featuring local musicians and culture bearers of the past, present, and future created by NOLA installation artist Brennan Steele is quickly becoming a FQF staple exhibit with plans to add more musicians and culture bearers annually.

“This year’s art installations solidify our continued collaboration with French Quarter Fest and honoring the music legends of New Orleans,” explains JAMNOLA Founder Jonny Liss. “We are so proud to celebrate Big Chief Monk this year.”

At this year’s festival be on the lookout for JAMNOLA’s infamous life-size Crawfish character “Andre Crawdaddy” along with his debaucherous wife “Alexis” who will be making appearances throughout the event.

Also, just in time for FQF: JAMNOLA’s French Quarter Festival 40th Anniversary Limited-Edition Swag Bag which can be purchased as a ticket add-on, online and at JAMNOLA’s Gift Shop for $28.00 with $10 of every bag sold benefiting French Quarter Festivals Inc., the nonprofit that produces the festival. This limited-edition curation includes an official FQF Line Up Poster, Tambourine, Button, Koozie & an “It’s About New Orleans” Bumper sticker.

Since opening in August 2020, over 150,000 visitors from across the country have toured JAMNOLA to learn about New Orleans’ unique art, history and culture through exhibits created by the city’s local artists and culture bearers, and donates to local nonprofits, including Feed the Second Line, New Orleans Musicians Clinic, Roots of Music, and WWOZ.

General admission tickets are $29 for adults and $20 for children on weekdays and $32 on weekends. Kids ages 2 & under are free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.jamnola.com. Ticket reservations are required; no walk-ins. JAMNOLA is located at 2832 Royal Street in the Bywater neighborhood of New Orleans.