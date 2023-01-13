NEW ORLEANS (press release) – JAMNOLA, (Joy, Art, Music, New Orleans) New Orleans cultural funhouse, offers Louisiana residents another reason to re-discover their “JAM.” Starting Wednesday, Jan. 18, Louisiana residents will be able to purchase a special Thursday Only (Local’s Discount Tickets) for 50 percent off regular ticket prices. The Adult Thursday’s Only ticket will run $15.00 before taxes and fees and the Kid’s (3-13) Thursday’s Only ticket will cost $10.00.

“The Carnival season is here and locals are looking for fun, and affordable experiences in the city,” said Chad Smith, JAMNOLA co-founder and creative director. “We invite Louisianans to come out on Thursdays with their friends and families to fall in love with New Orleans all over again.”

Locals will enjoy 17 exhibits celebrating the iconic art, music, food and theatrics of New Orleans through the eyes of 30+ local artists and creative partners. Four of the exhibits are new to most locals – “A Saint’s Dream, NOLA Nostalgia, Makin’ Groceries and the giant Crawfish “Claws Domino” which were just introduced at year end. Guests will enjoy a topsy-turvy stroll showcasing music legends, larger-than-life Crawfish, and other NOLA cultural icons and characters in this one-of-a-kind, interactive experience.

Thursday’s Local Tickets to JAMNOLA must be purchased on-line in advance of your visit, are only good for tours on Thursdays and cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions. A Louisiana ID must be present at check-in for everyone in the group with this ticket type (excluding children without ID) for it to be honored.