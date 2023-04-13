NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Jazz in the Park is coming back on April 27, bigger and better than before. Jazz in the Park Executive Producer Emanuel Lain Jr. says “Jazz in the Park in Armstrong Park is a special event in a historical park, it brings people in the Treme and French Quarters together and it’s centrally located for tourists to attend, it’s the perfect Gumbo. We have been on hiatus for a while; my job relocated me to Alaska, Austin, and West Virginia; when I was away, it made me appreciate how special New Orleans is; there is no place like New Orleans. We’re bringing Jazz in the Park back so that we can continue to do our part to make New Orleans a great place to live.”

The free fun kicks off at 4:00 with the “King of the Second Line,” James Andrews, leading a parade around the park.

Followed by DJ Logic set at 4:45

Kermit Ruffins and the Barbecue Swingers at 5:00

HopeHealingandJoy.org is sponsoring the closing act at 6:30

Zydefunk featuring Charlie Wooton, Rockin Dopsie Jr, and Eric Mcfadden Mike Roger, Kelly Dixson Carolyn Broussard, Dat Zydeco Gurl Big Chief Klik the Original Black Seminole, Baby Dolls The James Brown Horns featuring Jeff Watkins and Leroy Harper

People United for Armstrong Park (PUfAP) is the proud presenter of Jazz in the Park. PUfAP is a group of local proactive citizens sowing seeds in the sacred ground to produce opportunities to preserve the past, promote the present, and endow the future culture-bearers of New Orleans, LA. Our primary work is coordinating and collaborating with individuals and institutions, to make Armstrong Park a nurturing environment for the arts and a premier hub of the city’s cultural economy.

Jazz in the Park is made possible by the support of the Jazz and Heritage Foundation, Urban South, Budweiser, and HopehealingandJoy.org