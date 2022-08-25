METAIRIE, La (press release) – Jefferson Community Foundation (JCF) announced today the creation of the “Jefferson First” Philanthropy Award to recognize an individual who is making a significant contribution to Jefferson Parish through their philanthropic giving, time, actions, talents and dedication.

The award will recognize an individual who strives to make Jefferson Parish a better place through their service, compassion and impact to others. While nominees are not required to reside in Jefferson Parish, the work for which they are being honored must be for the benefit of the Jefferson Parish community.

“Nominees should set the standard for giving back to Jefferson Parish,” said JCF Board President Philip Rebowe, CPA. “We are excited to open this opportunity to recognize those who have consistently demonstrated qualities of compassion and service to benefit our community.”

Nominations are open now through September 30, 2022. A diverse committee of community leaders from both the Eastbank and Westbank of Jefferson Parish will qualify nominees and select the inaugural recipient based on the following criteria:

Their philanthropic endeavors

Degree to which nominee’s service or action has made a lasting impact on the Jefferson Parish community

Extent to which their actions are considered “above and beyond”

Value and recognition of their action amongst their peers and community leaders

The recipient will be announced at the JCF Gala Celebration Presented by The Feil Family Foundation Oct. 28, 2022 at Chateau Golf & Country Club in Kenner. Serving as Honorary Gala Chairman is Councilman Ricky J. Templet.

“It is time to recognize those leaders who impact the Jefferson Parish community on their time, for no benefit but the betterment of our Parish,” says JCF Executive Director Christine Briede, CFRE. “We look forward to adding this recognition to our annual gala and hope to inspire others to continue their work.”

To submit a nomination or learn more about the “Jefferson First” award visit jeffersoncommunity.org.