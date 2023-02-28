Jennifer Dixon

Rêve Realtor

As the peak of the summer market approaches, home buyers and sellers can stay one step ahead with Jennifer Dixon. As a top-producing agent, passionate about understanding and advocating for her clients, she works collaboratively with listing agents and buyers to find the best accommodations for homebuyers. Although Jennifer’s skills extend to all sectors of the real estate industry in New Orleans, she works in the forefront of the luxury home market. With her experience and expertise, she understands the pressure of a buyer’s decision process, especially for first-time home buyers. With her guidance and knowledge of the market, luxury homebuyers will find more ease in their decision making. Jennifer makes the event of buying a home a seamless transition for her clients. With her skills in marketing properties for sellers, in addition to being a buyer’s agent, she negotiates on behalf of her seller clients with a holistic, supportive approach. As a proud member of the Rêve Realtors family, Jennifer exudes the values of integrity, experience, and professionalism.