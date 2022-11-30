NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Joe’s Café is celebrating the holidays with pancakes and special Christmas Meet and Greets with Santa and his grumpy green friend. On Dec. 11, Joe’s Café in Terrytown will be hosting a delicious Pancake event for children ages 12 and under.

Tickets are $12 which will include a green pancake meal with milk, and a special meet and greet. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the South Louisiana Chariots of Grace, a local charity that supports children and families in need.

Order your tickets today. Space is limited. No tickets will be sold at the door. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Adults do not need to purchase a ticket.

Event Schedule

Terrytown: 857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown, LA 70056, (504) 265-0234

Sunday, Dec. 11, – 2 Seatings Available – 3-4:30 p.m.; 5:30-7 p.m.

Visit joesknowsfood.com to purchase tickets.