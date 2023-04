NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Jefferson Performing Arts Society announced its 46th 2023-2024 season. The season includes shows like “Young Frankenstein” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

The season begins Sept. 8 at Jefferson Performing Arts Center with the musical The View Upstairs by Max Vernon and at Westwego Cultural Center on Sept. 21 with Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling.

For the full season information and to get your season tickets, click here.