METAIRIE, La (press release) – JPAS Summer Musical Theatre Intensives provide a challenging and high-quality musical theatre education to students of the metro New Orleans area in grades first through twelfth. No prior performance experience is required. Registration fills up very quickly!

See the two Eastbank (Finding Nemo and Grease) and one Westbank camp offerings on the website here.

Any questions, contact Director of Youth Programs Nikki Lopez at nikki@jpas.org.