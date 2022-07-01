Keep Your Cool

Fresh Florals by Dunn & Sonnier, dunnandsonnier.com

Embracing the heat has never looked so stylish. Sanja Alicovic shows us how dressing and entertaining is done while looking and staying cool. Bright colors and splashy prints have us ready for brunches and dinners al fresco.

Mosser cake stand and pitcher are playful additions to any tablescape. Find them and the colorful on-trend Estelle glassware at Hilltop Home. hilltopshoppe.com.

Palm hand towels by Alexa Pulitzer are the perfect amount of print to accent your place setting. Alexa Pulitzer, alexapulitzer.com.













Alemais dresses are sure to be a closet staple this season with their lightweight fabrics and eye-catching prints. Available at Sosusu. Sosusu.com.