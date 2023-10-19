Kilroy’s at the Higgins Hotel Unveils Exciting Fall Cocktail Menu

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Kilroy’s, the premier destination for cocktails and culinary experiences at the luxurious Higgins Hotel & Conference Center, the Official Hotel of The National WWII Museum and the epitome of luxury and elegance in the heart of New Orleans, is thrilled to announce the launch of its eagerly anticipated Fall Cocktail Menu. As the autumn leaves begin to fall and a cool breeze sweeps through the city, Kilroy’s invites locals and visitors alike to indulge in a delightful array of seasonal libations that will transport your taste buds to a world of rich flavors and vibrant colors.

The Fall Cocktail Menu at Kilroy’s showcases an eclectic selection of handcrafted cocktails that celebrate the essence of New Orleans, combining traditional elements with innovative twists. Each cocktail has been carefully crafted to capture the spirit of the season, making Kilroy’s the perfect destination for patrons seeking a unique and memorable drinking experience.

The cocktail menu was developed in celebration of “Expressions of America” – the newest attraction at The National WWII Museum that brings history to life like never before with an unforgettable evening of music, special effects, and entertainment as projections 90 feet tall transports you back in time.

Discover the charm of fall with Kilroy’s signature cocktails:

3 DOTS & A DASH

A blend of aged, pot still and silver runs, fresh ginger, acacia honey, cloves & freshly squeezed citrus

NOTE: The name is Morse code for “Victory.” The garnish cleverly represents the Morse code. The three cherries are the “dots,” and the “dash” was, traditionally, a rectangular chunk of pineapple.

BIRDSONG AT MIDNIGHT

Reposado tequila, chocolate mole, jalapeno, pomegranate molasses & lemon juice

DELFINO’S PUMPKIN SWIZZLE

Vodka, yellow chartreuse, spiced pumpkin, sage, ginger beer & citrus juices

FRENCH 75

Cognac, lemon juice, sugar & sparkling

GO FOR BROKE

London dry gin, sake, apricot, aperitivo, dry vermouth & orange bitters

NOTE: Go for Broke is a nod to 100th Infantry Battalion and the 442nd.

SIDECAR

Brandy, orange curacao & lemon juice

TUSKEGEE AIRMAN

Rye Whiskey, amaro, applejack, lemon juice, maple syrup & blackstrap bitters

Whether you’re sipping on a crisp and refreshing French 75 or savoring the warmth of a DelFino’s Pumpkin Swizzle, Kilroy’s promises a delightful autumnal experience that pairs seamlessly with the hotel’s breathtaking interiors.

“We take pride in our commitment to providing our patrons with a diverse and memorable beverage experience,” said Higgins Hotel and Conference Center General Manager Daniel Rhodes. “The Fall Cocktail Menu embodies the heart and soul of New Orleans during this enchanting season. We look forward to welcoming guests to Kilroy’s to savor these unique concoctions.”

Don’t miss the opportunity to embrace the flavors of fall at Kilroy’s in the Higgins Hotel & Conference Center. The new Fall Cocktail Menu is now available and will be served throughout the season. Kilroy’s also offers a delectable menu of seasonal cuisine, ensuring an unforgettable dining experience.

For more information about Kilroy’s, please visit https://www.higginshotelnola.com/new-orleans-restaurants/kilroys-bar.