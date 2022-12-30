Generous, durable and unflinching in character – the men of New Orleans who fit this archetype are known as Kingfish. They are the very essence of power and compassion and give more to others than to themselves. Whether sipping a sazarac or a beer; conducting a meeting or jumping into a secondline; spending time with his family or serving on the board of a favorite charity, a Kingfish does it all with that special brand of savoir faire perfected in New Orleans.

A special thank you to Rubensteins for providing the clothing and styling and Royal Sonesta New Orleans for providing the venue for our 2023 Kingfish photo shoot.

Photography by Theresa Cassagne