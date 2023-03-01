Kingsley House (Clover) We See Tomorrow 125th Anniversary Gala

It has been a transformational time for Kingsley House, as it recently announced a name change to Clover.

The organization also marked its 125th anniversary in 2022, and there was no better way to celebrate than have a party.

The festivities kicked off by honoring past Kingsley House (Clover) presidents; Honorary co-chairs Phyllis Taylor and Gayle Benson were recognized for their support, as well.

The fete progressed with food, drink — the signature cocktail was the Sazerac — and merriment with entertainment highlighted by Kermit Ruffins and the BBQ Swingers, followed by DJ El Camino.

A live auction helmed by Mark Romig was popular and the top-selling item was the Pitbull “Can’t Stop Us Now,” concert suite for 12.

Founded in 1896, Kingsley House’s mission is to educate children, strengthen families and build community.

Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman and American Heart Association Vice President of Development LaVerne Toombs were the gala co-chairs.

Fun Fact

The organization’s new name, Clover, pays homage to its Irish Channel neighborhood’s roots, and symbolizes hope, renewal and resilience.

Katherine Gelderman, Tony Gelderman

LaVerne Toombs, Ron Forman

Mark Romig, Kermit Ruffins

Melissa Sawyer, Keith Liederman, PHD, Jerome Jupiter

Shannon Joseph, Chimene Grant Saloy

Dominique Wilson, Willie Michael Wilson, Margaret Montgomery Richard