Kitchen Items Adding Couture to the Chaos

Weekly meal prep for the family can be stressful. Often the kids are fighting, or the kitchen timer malfunctions (sometimes both) and it all winds up looking like an episode of “Sons of Anarchy” instead of the aspirational, “Barefoot Contessa.” When things aren’t going your way, it can get downright ugly! Cue the need for something pretty to turn it all around. Sometimes, a fetching little kitchen companion (and I don’t mean your partner- although that is a great bonus) lifts the spirit. We’re talking about the special, personal items that make your kitchen unique to your taste. Maybe it’s a walnut tea cannister a partner gave you for Valentine’s Day or a pink silver sugar shaker that you bought for yourself for no good reason. It doesn’t matter what it is. It’s about your connection to the piece and the beauty and character it brings to your space. Isn’t it always the little things in life that remind us it’s all worthwhile?

On a recent trip to Coutelier, a sublime professional cutlery and tool boutique on Oak Street, we found ourselves surrounded by beautiful things. The knives are works of art, like this maple handled chef’s knife or this hand forged paring knife. There are also accessories like an oak wall mounted knife board or these exotic wood chopsticks from Sanjo, Japan that will appeal to even the most novice home cook.

Nola Boards on Magazine Street is another locale filled with useful, pretty kitchen items. The acacia wood cheese grater is as pretty as it is functional. Their innovatively designed olive board is a conversation piece and eye catching in maple, walnut or cherry wood.

Antique shops like Lucullus and Keil’s carry silver and porcelain vessels that will bring a touch of old-world glamour to any home. If that’s out of your price range, New Orleans Auction, Neil Auction (look for their upcoming ‘unreserved’ event) and H&H Estate Sales are all great resources.

*Note, while researching this post, we came across a professional knife sharpener cleverly called Slicey McSlicer. If your old faithful is looking dull, he can help. Catch him at Uptown Square farmer’s market on March 7 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. or reach out for at home service.*

Blue is touted as the most calming of all colors. Here are a few azure-hued kitchen accessories to get you inspired!

Silicone Mitts, Food 52

Hand Fan, The Collective Shop

Pizza Cutter, Beautiful by Drew

Box, Coutelier

Percolator, Seasoned NolaBrie Baker, Home Malone

Other pretty pieces:

Brass Mortar and Pestle, Keil’s Antiques

Shark Skin Japanese Style Grater, Coutelier

Sharpening Stone, Coutelier

Five-Piece French Enamel Antique Canister Set, Aux Belles Choses