Contractor: Patrick Scariano

Designer: Penny Francis Eclectic Home

Cabinets: Eclipse cabinets through Mattix Cabinet Works. Maple wood veneer and painted island and shelving

Flooring: Large format porcelain through Eclectic Home Installed by Prestige Flooring

Countertops: Quartz from Triton Stone

Backsplash: Ceramic tile from Eclectic Home, installed by Prestige Flooring

Fixtures: Plumbing fixtures by Brizo

Lighting: Eclectic Home

Cabinet hardware: Emtek

Furniture: Eclectic Home

Appliances: Existing range: JennAir; refrigerator: GE Monogram; range, coffee maker, microwave drawer: Thermador; dishwasher: Bosch; sink: Kohler. Appliances purchased through Campo Appliances

Hood: Custom-fabricated in quartz from Triton.

Contractor: Wayne Quigley

Designer: Susan C Scheinuk, SCS Designs, LLC

Cabinets: Urban Effect at Marchand Creative Kitchens

Flooring: Porcelain wood plank (discontinued)

Countertops: Palatial Stone & Tile

Backsplash: Palatial Stone & Tile

Fixtures: Kohler

Lighting: Hinkley Lighting

Doorknobs: Cabinet hardware at Restoration Hardware

Furniture: Bar stools at Design Within Reach

Notable art: Pottery by Potsalot Pottery, Magazine St. and white pottery vessel on counter corner by Julie Silvers

Appliances: Refrigerator: Sub-Zero; dishwasher: Asko; double ovens, microwave, vent hood, cooktop: Wolf; sink: Kohler Prolific

Plumbing: Southland Plumbing

Contractor: Titan Construction LLC

Designer: Élan Studio, Heather Silbernagel-Somers and Casey Weisler

Cabinets: Showplace from Jim Owens

Flooring: Medallion Collection – La Jolla engineered hardwood at ProSource

Countertops: Quartzite at Crescent City Countertops

Backsplash: Tile

Fixtures and lighting: Elan Lighting

Doorknobs/cabinet hardware: Davis Hardware

Bar stools: Restoration Hardware

Vendors to mention: Laure Perque at Menzie Flooring and Stone, Claire Lewis at Claire Lewis Designs

Contractor: JLV Construction

Designer: Sam Levin

Architect: Mark Schroeder Architects

Cabinets: Shaker-style in dark gray

Flooring: Northridge Oak in Audubon finish from New Orleans Flooring

Countertops: Lava black quartz from Home Décor Kitchen & Bath

Backsplash: Ocean White polished marble tile by Casa Antica from Floor and Décor

Range hood: Custom-built

Island countertop: Walnut, custom

Island wrap: Carolina Moss polished ceramic tile from TileBar

Fixtures: Broderick champagne bronze faucet by Delta, brass bar foot rail from KegWorks

Lighting: Walnut and brass linear wood pendants from West Elm, Mercer heritage brass sconces from Hinkley

Pelican wall art: Artist Madeleine Grace Kelly

Appliances: Sink: Luxart; refrigerator, dishwasher: Frigidaire; gas range: Forno; microwave: Sharp

Contractor: Protocol Construction

Designer: Amanda Powell Design

Cabinets: Cabinets were on-site, from local fabricator. Island is custom by Doorman Designs

Flooring: Reclaimed pine floors from Acadian Cypress & Hardwoods in Ponchatoula, LA

Countertops: Calacatta Gold fabricated by Palo All Backsplash

Walls and stove hood: Sylvia T. Designs applied a lime-based Venetian marmorino plaster finish

Fixtures: Perrin and Rowe Georgian Era Bridge Faucet with side spray, unlacquered brass. Island faucet by Newport Brass, unlacquered brass

Lighting: Circa Lighting/Visual Comfort Boston Functional Double Arm Library Light in antique brass

Door knobs: Emtek

Cabinet knobs: Rejuvenation, unlacquered brass

Furniture: Counter stools by Restoration Hardware and Rejuvenation

Appliances: Range (60”), refrigerator, freezer, refrigerator drawers, dishwasher: Thermador; dishwasher drawers: Fisher and Paykel; sink: Kohler Prolific drawers. Kohler Prolific sink.

Contractor: Precision Builders

Architect: Patrick Melancon, MOD Design Group

Designer: Monica Melancon, MOD Design Group

Cabinets: Design by John Lagarde and Patricia Neal at Classic Cupboards, Cabico Cabinets Elmwood Series; door style: Bregenz, wood species: white oak, finish: Haze on kitchen and exterior of island, Cabico Black on working side of island and bar

Hardware: Top Knobs, Hillmont in Honey Bronze finish

Hood: Custom design by Classic Cupboards with Cabico cabinetry

Appliances: Microwave drawer: Bosch; stainless steel apron-front sink

Countertops: Marble