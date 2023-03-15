Contractor: Patrick Scariano
Designer: Penny Francis Eclectic Home
Cabinets: Eclipse cabinets through Mattix Cabinet Works. Maple wood veneer and painted island and shelving
Flooring: Large format porcelain through Eclectic Home Installed by Prestige Flooring
Countertops: Quartz from Triton Stone
Backsplash: Ceramic tile from Eclectic Home, installed by Prestige Flooring
Fixtures: Plumbing fixtures by Brizo
Lighting: Eclectic Home
Cabinet hardware: Emtek
Furniture: Eclectic Home
Appliances: Existing range: JennAir; refrigerator: GE Monogram; range, coffee maker, microwave drawer: Thermador; dishwasher: Bosch; sink: Kohler. Appliances purchased through Campo Appliances
Hood: Custom-fabricated in quartz from Triton.
Contractor: Wayne Quigley
Designer: Susan C Scheinuk, SCS Designs, LLC
Cabinets: Urban Effect at Marchand Creative Kitchens
Flooring: Porcelain wood plank (discontinued)
Countertops: Palatial Stone & Tile
Backsplash: Palatial Stone & Tile
Fixtures: Kohler
Lighting: Hinkley Lighting
Doorknobs: Cabinet hardware at Restoration Hardware
Furniture: Bar stools at Design Within Reach
Notable art: Pottery by Potsalot Pottery, Magazine St. and white pottery vessel on counter corner by Julie Silvers
Appliances: Refrigerator: Sub-Zero; dishwasher: Asko; double ovens, microwave, vent hood, cooktop: Wolf; sink: Kohler Prolific
Plumbing: Southland Plumbing
Contractor: Titan Construction LLC
Designer: Élan Studio, Heather Silbernagel-Somers and Casey Weisler
Cabinets: Showplace from Jim Owens
Flooring: Medallion Collection – La Jolla engineered hardwood at ProSource
Countertops: Quartzite at Crescent City Countertops
Backsplash: Tile
Fixtures and lighting: Elan Lighting
Doorknobs/cabinet hardware: Davis Hardware
Bar stools: Restoration Hardware
Vendors to mention: Laure Perque at Menzie Flooring and Stone, Claire Lewis at Claire Lewis Designs
Contractor: JLV Construction
Designer: Sam Levin
Architect: Mark Schroeder Architects
Cabinets: Shaker-style in dark gray
Flooring: Northridge Oak in Audubon finish from New Orleans Flooring
Countertops: Lava black quartz from Home Décor Kitchen & Bath
Backsplash: Ocean White polished marble tile by Casa Antica from Floor and Décor
Range hood: Custom-built
Island countertop: Walnut, custom
Island wrap: Carolina Moss polished ceramic tile from TileBar
Fixtures: Broderick champagne bronze faucet by Delta, brass bar foot rail from KegWorks
Lighting: Walnut and brass linear wood pendants from West Elm, Mercer heritage brass sconces from Hinkley
Pelican wall art: Artist Madeleine Grace Kelly
Appliances: Sink: Luxart; refrigerator, dishwasher: Frigidaire; gas range: Forno; microwave: Sharp
Contractor: Protocol Construction
Designer: Amanda Powell Design
Cabinets: Cabinets were on-site, from local fabricator. Island is custom by Doorman Designs
Flooring: Reclaimed pine floors from Acadian Cypress & Hardwoods in Ponchatoula, LA
Countertops: Calacatta Gold fabricated by Palo All Backsplash
Walls and stove hood: Sylvia T. Designs applied a lime-based Venetian marmorino plaster finish
Fixtures: Perrin and Rowe Georgian Era Bridge Faucet with side spray, unlacquered brass. Island faucet by Newport Brass, unlacquered brass
Lighting: Circa Lighting/Visual Comfort Boston Functional Double Arm Library Light in antique brass
Door knobs: Emtek
Cabinet knobs: Rejuvenation, unlacquered brass
Furniture: Counter stools by Restoration Hardware and Rejuvenation
Appliances: Range (60”), refrigerator, freezer, refrigerator drawers, dishwasher: Thermador; dishwasher drawers: Fisher and Paykel; sink: Kohler Prolific drawers. Kohler Prolific sink.
Contractor: Precision Builders
Architect: Patrick Melancon, MOD Design Group
Designer: Monica Melancon, MOD Design Group
Cabinets: Design by John Lagarde and Patricia Neal at Classic Cupboards, Cabico Cabinets Elmwood Series; door style: Bregenz, wood species: white oak, finish: Haze on kitchen and exterior of island, Cabico Black on working side of island and bar
Hardware: Top Knobs, Hillmont in Honey Bronze finish
Hood: Custom design by Classic Cupboards with Cabico cabinetry
Appliances: Microwave drawer: Bosch; stainless steel apron-front sink
Countertops: Marble