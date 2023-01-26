NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A new exhibition opens Jan. 28 to celebrate the Ogden Museum of Southern Art’s 20th anniversary.

Knowing Who We Are tells the ever-changing story of the South through the evolving permanent collection of Ogden Museum. This exhibition examines the development of visual arts in the American South from the 19th century to the present. In doing so, it shifts focus from antiquated stereotypes of region, period, style and subject to address a contemporary understanding of varied histories reflecting broader inclusivity and representation. The multi-floor installation explores the contributions of artists who were transformative yet largely unrecognized – all in consideration of the indomitable presence of place, often an all-consuming and monolithic lens through which art produced in the South is perceived.

Ogden Museum opened to the public in the newly completed Goldring Hall in 2003, with a founding donation of over six hundred works by Roger Houston Ogden. Since then, the Museum has continued to collect – embracing the growing acknowledgement of the importance of Southern Art and expanding to over four thousand works of art that empower the Museum to look toward the next decade. For over 20 years, Ogden Museum has established its pioneering role in shaping our narrative while celebrating the diversity, complexity and vibrancy of the region – in physical and cultural spaces.

Drawing inspiration from Ralph Ellison who said, “knowing where we are has a lot to do with our knowing who we are,” this exhibition provides a portrait of place that challenges conventional notions of Southern identity. With a geographic region spanning from Baltimore to Miami to El Paso, Knowing Who We Are celebrates the true diversity of the region – its histories, cultures and proximate traditions – offering a view of Southern identity that is more fully representative of its people. This exhibition traces how artists in the American South – with every developing art movement – responded with a characteristic blend of tradition and innovation, while vigorously and authentically questioning the complicated and often tragic history, in both perception and reality, of the region.

