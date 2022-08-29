NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The 2022 Krewe of BOO! Halloween parade will roll at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, following its traditional route from the Marigny through the French Quarter to the Warehouse District.

KREWE OF BOO! festivities kick off Halloween week in New Orleans. The parade features more than 500 riders on floats and more than two dozen marching, dancing and riding krewes.

“Krewe of BOO! has grown from a single parade into a weekend full of events. Krewe of BOO! is the official Halloween parade of New Orleans. It’s no surprise that in a city known for its love of costumes and letting the good times roll, New Orleans is the best place to celebrate Halloween,” said Brian Kern, chief spookster for the Krewe of BOO! Kern’s aim is to “make New Orleans a premier destination on Planet Earth for Halloween.”

Krewe of BOO! 2022 events start Oct. 21 with a Royal Luncheon, followed by a Second Line to Pat O’Brien’s for the Krewe of Boo’s Cocktail Happy Hour.

On Oct. 22, the traditional two-mile Zombie Run, presented by PJ’s Coffee, will start off Saturday’s events at 9:00 a.m. “Zombie Killers,” the Big Easy Rollergirls of New Orleans’ women’s flat track roller derby, will start and end their run through the Warehouse District at Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant.

The Monster Mash, the official after-party of the Krewe of BOO!, is a ticketed costume event and will feature live music and local DJs. The Monster Mash takes place at Generations Hall, beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Information on the parade, run, luncheon and after-party is available at www.kreweofboo.com or on Facebook and Instagram (hashtags: #KreweofBoo, #KreweofBoo2022, #KreweofBooParade).