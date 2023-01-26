NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Krewe of Nefertiti will celebrate Families in New Orleans East with its Family Day Parade set to roll Sunday, Jan. 29, with Executive Chef and Entrepreneur Lenora Chong as Grand Marshal. Chong is the executive chef and a co-owner of Morrow’s, and Monday, two of New Orleans’ most exciting and innovative places to dine. She stands strong with displaying her Korean heritage and love of traditional Creole cuisine, but it’s her years of entrepreneurial experience and passion for cooking that raises the bar of excellence. Believing that she can touch the heart and soul of her customers through the gift of food and hospitality, Lenora has cultivated an impressive following of locals and celebrities alike.

Krewe of Nefertiti Captain Zenia Smith, and its Board of Directors announced its theme NEFERTITI “ROAR” a tribute to the everyday Warrior Woman. A fearless strong woman who ROARS loud so the world knows she’s coming.

“This year’s Parade celebration will continue showcasing the beauty of New Orleans East, and the best of who we are as a community, honoring exemplary trailblazing women” said Smith, Captain. “This will be a joyous celebration of community for the Krewe.”

The Krewe’s signature throws, which is jewelry, will remain a secret until parade day.

NOPD Sergeant Summer Turner, Queen Nefertiti III, resident of New Orleans East will reign as Queen.

The Krewe of Nefertiti was established in 2018 as an all-female social aid and pleasure organization cultivating the community through volunteer service, fundraising, and celebration. “We Serve Before We Roll” by recruiting diverse, empowering and positively driven women with conjunctive aspirations founded on building a genuine sense of sisterhood through volunteering and fundraising all while captivating and preserving the true spirit of Mardi Gras.

Visit kreweofnefertiti.org for more information and to inquire about sponsorship.