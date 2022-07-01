Krispy Krunchy Chicken Leading the Way

For some New Orleanians, chicken is a staple of the kitchen table. For others, it’s a mouth-watering temptation upon popping into their local convenience store. Next time you encounter the enticing scent and flavors of Krispy Krunchy Chicken’s Cajun fried chicken, take a second to appreciate the local company’s recipe for success and its numerous impacts on the community.

With a national footprint spanning 48 states and 2,700 locations, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® (KKC) has additional growth on the way thanks to a recent partnership with leading private equity investment firm Main Post Partners. Despite its ever-expanding national success, KKC continues to prioritize its local impact. As the Official Fried Chicken of the New Orleans Pelicans, KKC not only serves hungry sports fans from three stands in the Smoothie King Center, it also partners with the Pelicans organization to cook for the community at outreach events.

“We are a Louisiana company and are dedicated to giving back to our community,” says Allison Shapiro Dandry, Director of Public Relations for KKC. “During the pandemic, we cooked for first responders weekly at different locations around the New Orleans area as well as in Lafayette and in Baton Rouge.”

Over the last 15 years, KKC has served over 50,000 meals to communities hit by hurricanes, the pandemic, tornadoes and other disasters. The company is currently working with local organization Son of a Saint, donating kitchen equipment for its new building. Additionally, KKC supports and sponsors other organizations around New Orleans, including the LA-SPCA, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Audubon Institute, and Dress for Success.

Founded in Lafayette in 1989, KKC enjoys humble, local roots—Neal Onebane, at the time, owner of eight South Louisiana convenience stores, wanted to provide his customers with quick, quality food service. He and current CEO, Dan Shapiro, quickly grew the brand to nearly 100 stores before Hurricane Katrina hit the area in 2005.

During these early years, New Orleans businessman Dan Shapiro was a big fan of the Krispy Krunchy product and stayed attentive to its growth. At the time, Dan was running a convenience store chain and wanted to serve Krispy Krunchy Chicken. He convinced Neal to expand and bring the company national.

“Dan joined the company in 2006 as minority owner and Executive Vice President with the goal of growing the company and its geographic diversity, thereby making it less susceptible to natural disasters,” says Dandry.

Since joining the company, Dan has helped grow KKC to its current stature atop the QSR-style foodservice industry. He assumed the role of CEO in 2021 and runs the family company from its New Orleans headquarters. Krispy Krunchy’s proprietary Cajun marinade has garnered praise from numerous national celebrities, including Serena Williams, and despite little advertising, the company enjoys double-digit growth, frying well over a million pounds of chicken per week.

“During the next phase of growth, we are excited to partner with Main Post, given their deep experience in the foodservice sector and track record of building enduring consumer brands,” says Dan Shapiro, CEO.

When customers pick up a box of distinctly flavorful fried Krispy Krunchy Chicken, they can take pride in knowing their purchase supports a local company passionate about the local community.

“While we grow the KKC brand, we’re excited to also grow our impact on this city and state we love,” says Dandry.